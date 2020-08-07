Police seek help finding missing teen

Springboro police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in July.
Treshaun Smythe may be in the Middletown or West Chester area.
We are investigating a missing/runaway juvenile and need the community's assistance with locating Treshaun Smythe....Posted by Springboro Ohio Police Department on Thursday, August 6, 2020
He was last seen July 30 around 12:30 a.m. Smythe may be riding an orange and black BMX-style bike.
Anyone who knows of Smythe’s location should call 937-748-0611.