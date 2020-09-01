Police seek help identifying man found unresponsive in Huber Heights pedestrian strike

Huber Heights police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found unresponsive in the road after he was reportedly hit by a Jeep early Tuesday morning.
The pedestrian is a light-skinned black man in his early to mid 20s who was wearing black jeans and no shirt, according to police.
Officers found the unknown man unresponsive on Brandt Pike after they were called to the scene on a pedestrian strike around 1:14 a.m.
The man was hit by a Jeep Cherokee while he was trying to cross the street, according to an initial investigation.
Further information about the man’s condition was not released at this time.
Police do not suspect the driver of the Jeep was impaired at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information on the man hit should contact Huber Heights police at 937-233-1565.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.