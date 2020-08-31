Middletown officer shot after pursuit ends in crash, shots fired

A Middletown police officer was shot Monday after a pursuit ended in a crash in Mason.
The pursuit began in Fairfield, according to our partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.
It ended shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Warren County.
The officer shot was identified as Dennis Jordan, according to a city of Middletown spokeswoman, who said he was shot in the arm and finger. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
A suspect also was wounded, and was taken to West Chester Hospital.
Credit: Nick Graham
A witness at the scene said he heard multiple gunshots and that there appeared to be evidence of a chase and crash in the front yard of a house nearby. WCPO reported
A large number of police officers and vehicles responded to the scene.