Police seek help identifying suspect in knifepoint robbery

Dayton police are seeking information on a man suspected of robbing a woman at knifepoint on Jewelstone Drive. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspect of holding a woman at knifepoint and robbing her.

The incident took place on Oct. 2 around 10:30 a.m. on Jewelstone Drive. The man held the woman at knifepoint and stole her debit card, according to police. He reportedly used the card at a gas station on Riverside Drive.

The suspect is a Black man and was wearing what appears to be a Burger King uniform, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the incident should call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

