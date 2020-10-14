Police seek help identifying suspects in Moraine armed robbery

Moraine police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of robbing a Circle K at gunpoint Wednesday morning.
A cashier told told police that two Black men, both about 6 feet tall with a small build, entered the store wearing all black, according to the incident report.
One was wearing a ski mask face covering and the other had a surgical style mask. Both reportedly wore gloves.
Once in the store, one of the men reportedly went toward the candy section and the other went to the coffee area on the opposite side of the store.
The first suspect brought candy to the register and when the worker went to the register the other suspect went behind the counter and pulled out a gun, according to the report.
The worker told police that the second suspect “held the gun at his back and made him empty the register, as well the register next to it,” the report read.
After the cashier gave money to the suspects they left on foot.
The first suspect was wearing a black mask, black Puma hoodie, black shoes, dark pants with a white stripe down the leg and a red shirt under the hoodie, according to police. The second suspect wore a blue surgical style mask, black hoodie, white shoes and had a black pistol.
A woman who was entering the store as the suspects left told police they were headed west toward the Northern Suffolk railyard.
Police reviewed store surveillance video as well as traffic cameras in the area.
Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 937-535-1166.