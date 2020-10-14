Police seek help identifying suspects in Moraine armed robbery

The worker told police that the second suspect “held the gun at his back and made him empty the register, as well the register next to it,” the report read.

The Moraine Police Division is asking for your help identifying two men who committed an armed robbery at the Circle K... Posted by Moraine Police Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

After the cashier gave money to the suspects they left on foot.

The first suspect was wearing a black mask, black Puma hoodie, black shoes, dark pants with a white stripe down the leg and a red shirt under the hoodie, according to police. The second suspect wore a blue surgical style mask, black hoodie, white shoes and had a black pistol.

A woman who was entering the store as the suspects left told police they were headed west toward the Northern Suffolk railyard.

Explore Reward offered for wanted man accused of sexual assault

Police reviewed store surveillance video as well as traffic cameras in the area.

Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 937-535-1166.