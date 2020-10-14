Reward offered for wanted man accused of sexual assault

A reward is available for anyone with information on a wanted man accused of luring victims into vehicles and sexually assaulting them.
Shawn Holmes is wanted on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.
Dayton police identified the 39-year-old Englewood man as a suspect in “violent sexual assault” on South Smithville Road in August.
He is also wanted for questioning by Butler Twp. police for a kidnapping and rape.
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall described Holmes as a white male who weighs about 250 pounds and is 6′2. He has brown eyes and receding brown hair.
Anyone with information on Holmes' location should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. If information leads to Holmes' arrest the caller could receive a reward.