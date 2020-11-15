Police: Woman killed by falling tree on Birch Drive in Harrison Twp.

A woman was killed after she was struck by a falling tree on Birch Drive, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported in a release.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found hat a 63-year-old woman had been struck by a falling tree and had suffered serious injuries. The woman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.
She was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, a release said. The woman’s identity was not available at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place in the 3800 block of Birch Drive.
The Miami Valley was hit by severe winds and thunderstorms on Sunday, with several reports of road closures and tree limbs across roads, according to scanner traffic. Thousands were left without power.