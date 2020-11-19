POSTPONED: 3 shows planned for 2021 at the Schuster pushed back

Local theatergoers are going to have to wait a little longer to see Dayton Live’s 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series.
The national tours of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Band’s Visit,” originally slated from January to March 2021, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the schedule change stems from the fact that Broadway is not planning to reopen until May 2021, placing national tours in limbo for the time being.
“This obviously has an adverse effect on Broadway tours,” said Dayton Live President and CEO Ty Sutton in a statement to season ticket holders and Dayton Live’s email database. “Tours are shut down and will not get back on the road until summer 2021 at the earliest. That means Premier Health Broadway in Dayton shows will again be delayed. We are working hard to confirm exactly when touring productions will begin playing the Schuster Center again. But we are unable to do so at this time.”
No word yet on the remainder of the spring Broadway in Dayton lineup which includes Disney’s “The Lion King” (May 2021) and “Dear Evan Hansen” (June 2021). Summer productions of “CATS” (July 2021) and “Anastasia” (July 2021) still seem viable but following state guidelines remains imperative overall.
“We are dependent on when the state of Ohio allows us to be open at full capacity and equally dependent on when the tours are ready to go back out again,” Sutton explained. “Please know that we are working every day to bring shows back to Dayton in a safe and timely manner. We are confident that when the green light happens, we will have great Broadway shows lined up and ready to go.”
There is one huge silver lining. The highly anticipated local premiere of “Hamilton” is still on tap to play the Schuster Center in 2022. Organizers say other titles that were previously announced are being renegotiated as well. Season tickets have not yet been mailed and subscribers are asked to “hold tight” while plans continue to solidify. Patrons can contact the Dayton Live ticket office at (937) 228-3630 or by email at tickets@daytonlive,org.
“We can’t wait to have our venues bustling with people, energy and fabulous performances,” Sutton said. “This pandemic has had a devastating effect on many industries, but none more so than the performing arts. We are truly and sincerely grateful for all the support our community has shown.”