POSTPONED: 3 shows planned for 2021 at the Schuster pushed back

The national tours of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Band’s Visit,” originally slated from January to March 2021, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the schedule change stems from the fact that Broadway is not planning to reopen until May 2021, placing national tours in limbo for the time being.

“This obviously has an adverse effect on Broadway tours,” said Dayton Live President and CEO Ty Sutton in a statement to season ticket holders and Dayton Live’s email database. “Tours are shut down and will not get back on the road until summer 2021 at the earliest. That means Premier Health Broadway in Dayton shows will again be delayed. We are working hard to confirm exactly when touring productions will begin playing the Schuster Center again. But we are unable to do so at this time.”