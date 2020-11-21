Pre-trials set for 4 juveniles arrested after alleged armed robbery, carjacking and pursuit

Four Dayton-area juveniles were arraigned Friday after arrested for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Deerfield Twp. and stealing his car.
The juveniles allegedly led police on chases in Middletown and West Chester Twp. late Thursday.
Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4800 block of Bridge Lane at about 11:52 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle theft in progress.
Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled before crashing on the interstate ramp in West Chester Twp. at Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Interstate 75. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.
As deputies searched for the suspects, another vehicle was located and a traffic stop was attempted. The suspects again fled resulting in a lengthy pursuit before being stopped in Middletown. Two of the juveniles were taken into custody.
Deputies searched the area from the first pursuit in West Chester Twp. where the other two of the juveniles were located and taken into custody. Investigators said both incidents are connected to the original incident on Bridge Lane in Warren County.
Magistrate Megan Davenport ordered all four to be held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center pending future court orders. The charges include:
- A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, failure to comply, and receiving stolen property;
- A 16-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery and failure to comply;
- A 15-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property; and
- A 17-year-old, of Dayton, is charged with delinquency by way of aggravated robbery.
The four juveniles entered denials to all of the felony charges. A denial of the charge in the juvenile court system is similar to a not guilty plea in adult court.
Davenport set a Nov. 25 pre-trial hearing for the 17-year-old; and pre-trial hearings on Nov. 30 for the other three juveniles.
She also issued noncontact orders for the co-defendants to stay away from each other and from the victim.