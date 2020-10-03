Pregnancy and breast cancer

Doctors treating women diagnosed with breast cancer during the second trimester of their pregnancies may recommend either mastectomy or lumpectomy, a surgical procedure in which a lump is removed from the breast.

Such recommendations align with NCCN guidelines. In addition, women who receive a lumpectomy would wait until after their children are born to receive any necessary radiation therapy or hormonal therapy. That’s because radiation is not safe during pregnancy and the NBCF notes that the effects of hormone therapy on unborn children are not entirely understood.

The NCCN guidelines advise that women diagnosed with breast cancer during the third trimester of their pregnancies undergo a mastectomy or lumpectomy with axillary lymph node dissection. Chemotherapy is safe during the third trimester, but radiation and hormone therapies will be delayed until after the child is born.

Pregnant women are only rarely diagnosed with breast cancer. But as scary as such a diagnosis can be, women should rest assured that treatment is safe, even if it entails a combination of therapies.