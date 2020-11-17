Protesters dance outside DeWine’s home in response to coronavirus actions

That came one day after DeWine said that transition work should begin because Joe Biden appears to be the president-elect.

A similar event is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Ohio State House in Columbus, according a Facebook post by Free Ohio Now.

Two health orders went into effect this week, including one requiring retail businesses to enforce mask mandates in their stores and another prohibiting dancing and self-serve buffets, among other restrictions, at wedding receptions, funerals and other banquet hall events.

Concerns about additional measures arose after DeWine said that the state may shutdown bars, restaurants, fitness centers and gyms if Ohio can’t get coronavirus cases and hospitalizations under control. The warning came during a statewide broadcast last Wednesday.

As cases continued to spike over the last month, the governor has faced multiple questions about a second lockdown.

On Monday, DeWine said the focus is on slowing down not shutting down.

“We’re not talking about shutting down, we’re talking about slowing down,” he said. “This is a very crucial time. We’re asking people to reduce their social interactions for the next few weeks. We’re seeing tremendous spread because people are letting their guard down around friends and family.”