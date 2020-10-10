Public health order change allows oral, nasal piercing

In a press release, it says that the piercings are allowed as long as the employee performing the piercing wears a mask in combination with a face shield and protective eyewear without gaps between the glasses and the face. The client is required to wear a mask before and after the piercing.

The release said that there have been reports of people trying to perform their own oral and nasal piercings, leading to infections and “other negative results.” The ODH said that it would be safer, with the right precautions, for those piercings to be performed by licensed professionals.