X

PUCO chairman resigns after FBI raids his house

FBI agents search Sam Randazzo's home

Local News | 44 minutes ago
By Laura A. Bischoff, Columbus Bureau

Attorney Sam Randazzo resigned as chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, just five days after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his Columbus condo.

“He indicated to me that he felt that in regard to recent events that have occurred — the FBI search of his home coupled with the SEC filing yesterday — that he would going forward be a distraction from the work of the PUCO,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday. “So, I thank him for his service very much.”

Randazzo could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sam Randazzo, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Sam Randazzo, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. told the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that in early 2019 the company paid $4 million to terminate a consulting contract with someone who was subsequently appointed as an Ohio utility regulator.

ExploreFirstEnergy paid $4M to end a contract with an Ohio regulator, filing says

DeWine appointed Randazzo to lead the PUCO in February 2019 and the Ohio Senate confirmed him in April 2019. The filing with the SEC did not specifically name Randazzo as the recipient of the $4 million.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.