Race car driver in Champaign County transported by Careflight after crash

A race car driver was transported by Careflight after a crash at the Shadybowl Speedway in De Graff, dispatchers said. Initial reports showed that the driver sustained a neck injury.
Dispatchers from the Rosewood Fire Department said the driver was transported to a local hospital, but his current condition is unknown. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
The crash occurred in the 9800 block of Flowing Well Road. Rosewood crews responded to the scene to assist the driver into the helicopter, dispatchers said.