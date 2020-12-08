X

Records: Man accused of shooting, killing Dayton homicide victim

Jeremy Murphy Sr.
Jeremy Murphy Sr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law | 33 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man facing weapons charges in connection to a Dayton homicide is accused of shooting and killing the victim, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Police responded to the 400 block of Noel Court around 5 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found man who had been shot.

ExploreRELATED: Bond $1M for man jailed in connection to Dayton shooting death

“Jeremy Murphy shot and killed the victim with a 9 mm handgun while at 411 1/2 Clover Street,” read an affidavit. “The defendant then fled to his home.”

After a SWAT standoff on Hulbert Street, Murphy was taken into custody and arrested. While searching the home police found a 9 mm handgun, according to court documents.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.

Murphy and the victim were acquaintances, Lt. Jason Hall said Friday, but it was not clear what led up to the shooting.

ExploreDayton shooting victim known to suspect; detectives work to determine motive

Murphy was initially booked into jail on murder, but has only been charge with two counts of having weapons while under disability at this time.

On Monday, his bond was set at $1 million.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.