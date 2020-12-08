Records: Man accused of shooting, killing Dayton homicide victim

A man facing weapons charges in connection to a Dayton homicide is accused of shooting and killing the victim, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Police responded to the 400 block of Noel Court around 5 a.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival they found man who had been shot.
“Jeremy Murphy shot and killed the victim with a 9 mm handgun while at 411 1/2 Clover Street,” read an affidavit. “The defendant then fled to his home.”
After a SWAT standoff on Hulbert Street, Murphy was taken into custody and arrested. While searching the home police found a 9 mm handgun, according to court documents.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.
Murphy and the victim were acquaintances, Lt. Jason Hall said Friday, but it was not clear what led up to the shooting.
Murphy was initially booked into jail on murder, but has only been charge with two counts of having weapons while under disability at this time.
On Monday, his bond was set at $1 million.