Bond $1M for man jailed in connection to Dayton shooting death

A man is now jailed on a $1 million bond facing weapons charges in connection to a Friday morning deadly shooting in Dayton.
Jeremy Murphy Sr., 29, of Dayton, was taken into custody shortly before 10 a.m. Friday at his home in the 600 block of Hulbert Street following a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours. Dayton police tracked Murphy there after learning of a potential suspect in a deadly shooting earlier in the morning a few blocks away.
Dayton police responded just after 5 a.m. to the 400 block of Noel Court where they found a man who had been shot. The gunshot victim, who has not yet been identified, succumbed to his injuries.
“The preliminary indications are the suspect and victim were acquaintances,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Friday. “The events leading up to and motive for this tragic event are still under investigation.”
Police secured the scene on Noel Court, and later blocked off a portion of Hulbert Street, where police said the suspect refused to come out of the home. SWAT and hostage negotiation teams responded, and police said after a couple hours the suspect came out willingly and was taken into custody without incident.
Murphy is charged with two counts of having weapons while under disability for prior convictions, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. He pleaded guilty during his Monday arraignment and is next scheduled to appear Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing.