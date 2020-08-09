Reports: Louis C.K. latest to join Chappelle in Yellow Springs show series

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. was reportedly one of the latest guests to join Dave Chappelle in a series of performances Chappelle has been putting on outside Yellow Springs, where he lives.
Photographer Matthieu Bitton posted on Instagram a photo with the caption “Tonight’s surprise guest in the cornfield: Louis CK.,” including Chappelle, C.K., comedian Michelle Wolf, comedian Mohammed Amer and musician DJ Trauma.
Spin Magazine reported Saturday: “C.K. has been mounting a comeback since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017. He began performing again less than a year later, launched a tour in 2019, and self-released a special called Sincerely C.K. in April; however, this was his biggest outing since the allegations surfaced.”