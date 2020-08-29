Coronavirus: Riverside business cited for liquor violations

The Riverside Police Department referred a case to OIU for a violation they observed on Saturday, August 22 at 12:12 a.m. Officers visited the premises and observed a concert. Inside, patrons were consuming alcoholic beverages, a release stated.

OIU agents visited the establishment and issued a citation based on Riverside officers’ report. Oddbody’s was in violation of an order issued by Gov Mike DeWine on Thursday, July 30 that stated establishments must stop selling alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m. and any drinks must be consumed by 11 p.m.