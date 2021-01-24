Riverside considering placing new income tax increase on ballot

A one percent increase would bring the revenue levels to sustainable levels through 2029, according to projections Carpenter presented.

Carpenter noted that other surrounding areas have a 2% or higher income tax. Beavercreek is the only nearby town to Riverside without income tax, but property taxes are higher, he noted.

He said other cities are paying higher salaries to their administrators, and the costs to run Riverside is close to other nearby cities. The city was discussing hiring more people, but that’s not possible at their current budget, he said.

“What people don’t realize, a city our size, we have 70 full time personnel, which is, if you look at cities our size, they have more people,” Carpenter said.

Council member Brenda Fry said during the meeting it was not reasonable to put a measure on the ballot every five years to raise revenues, and suggested the council look at the budget again to make it sustainable in the long term.

“What I’m saying is that’s not a reasonable expectation for the amount of tax collected, every five years, to be increased,” she said.

Council is considering the matter again at their next work session in February. If it is placed on the ballot, council suggested it would be in August or November.