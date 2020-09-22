Salvation Army prepares to close Dayton rehab location

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Dayton will close in mid-October.
The organization is consolidating the Dayton location at 915 Patterson Road with its Cincinnati rehabilitation center.
Officials at the nonprofit said the decision to consolidate was based on current need and usage versus the expense required to keep both programs running. The location has served nearly 850 men and women over the last three years with 450 graduating from programs, according to the organization. Some of its other locations have serviced twice the amount.
“The Salvation Army takes its ‘Doing the Most Good’ promise seriously and strives to use resources entrusted to us as efficiently as possible. This consolidation will do just that,” Captain Ken Cleveland, administrator of the organization’s rehabilitation program, said in a statement.
All programs offered at the Dayton location will cease but the Family Stores in the area will remain open to continue to fund programs at the conjoined location. Those that worked for the Dayton center have either been transferred to other locations or went to other jobs.
“The move with our rehabilitation program will be beneficial in the long run while our regular social service programs will continue to be run out of our existing Corps and Community Centers throughout the area, including the Kroc Center on North Keowee Street in Dayton,” said divisional commander, Major Timothy Lyle, in a statement.
The Cincinnati center will offer counseling and education, work therapy, spiritual development, lodging and meals to over 100 men who have lost everything to alcohol, drugs and other life issues.
Nearly 23 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through an array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.