School staff carrying guns won’t face major training requirements, bill says

Lawmakers consider loosening training requirements for armed school staff

In the first session day following the election, lawmakers considered dozens of bills.

Also on Wednesday, the Ohio House voted 72-12 for a bill that would make assaulting a sports official before, during or after a contest a misdemeanor on first offense and a felony for second offense. House Bill 208 stemmed from an August 2019 incident when a Dunbar High School football player head-butted referee Scott Bistrek, giving him a concussion.

The House voted 75-11 for House Bill 621, which would weaken the governor’s broad powers to close businesses during public health emergencies. DeWine said he would veto the measure.

A legislative move by House Democrats to repeal House Bill 6, a controversial energy bailout law, failed when mostly Republican lawmakers voted to table the amendment.