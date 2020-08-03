Second Northmont school employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Northmont school district confirmed Monday that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials said in an announcement that the individual “has not been in contact with students, but has worked with other staff.”
According to the district, employees who were in close proximity with the staff member have been notified and are to stay home until they either provide a negative coronavirus test or have been asymptomatic for 14 days after exposure.
County health officials have been notified, and the school district said areas where the employee was working have been sanitized according to guidelines from Public Health Dayton-Montgomery County.
On July 30, Northmont officials made a similar announcement about another staffer, who also had been in contact with school staff, but not students.
Northmont schools’ current plan is to return to school Aug. 18, with families choosing between online and in-person models. In light of Public Health’s recommendation Friday that all Montgomery County school start the year online, Superintendent Tony Thomas has said the district will discuss the possibility of changes this week.