Second robbery in 4 days reported at Piqua convenience store

Police are investigating after a second robbery was reported at a Piqua convenience store Tuesday morning in four days.
It is not clear if the incidents are related, but they share similar details, police said.
In both incidents a male indicated that had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.
The first robbery was reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday at the Piqua Food Mart at the intersection of South Street and McKinley Avenue.
The second incident was reported at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information related to either robbery should call 937-615-TIPS or they can call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911 to speak to a specific officer.