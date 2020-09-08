X

Second robbery in 4 days reported at Piqua convenience store

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

Police are investigating after a second robbery was reported at a Piqua convenience store Tuesday morning in four days.

It is not clear if the incidents are related, but they share similar details, police said.

ExploreBody found in river near North Main Street bridge in Dayton Sunday

In both incidents a male indicated that had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

The first robbery was reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday at the Piqua Food Mart at the intersection of South Street and McKinley Avenue.

Explore147 mph: As pandemic raged, Ohio roadways became speedways

The second incident was reported at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to either robbery should call 937-615-TIPS or they can call the Miami County Communication Center at 937-440-9911 to speak to a specific officer.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.