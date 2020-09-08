Body found in river near North Main Street bridge in Dayton Sunday

A group of people on the Great Miami River Trail found a body in the river near the North Main Street bridge in Dayton on Sunday, according to police dispatch records.
A man biking on the trail told a dispatcher that he was flagged down by a group of people near the bridge who asked him to call 911.
“I believe it’s a body or a mannequin underneath the bridge in the water,” he said. “Hard to tell which...It might be a dummy, I don’t know. I just figured I’d call anyway.”
Dayton police crews at the scene confirmed there was a deceased male, according to records.
The person has not been identified at this time, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
We are working to learn more about the incident and will update this story as details are released.