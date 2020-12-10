Second student tests positive for coronavirus at Antioch College, school says

Antioch College has its second COVID-19 case since classes started in late August, school officials said Thursday.
The infected student is in quarantine, and Greene County health officials have been notified. School officials will gather additional information through contact tracing to determine their next steps and if others are affected.
The school’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus was in early November, and the student has recovered, officials said.The school, located in Yellow Springs, has a total of 116 full-time students.
In the fall students were asked to get testing for the coronavirus prior to arriving on campus. Then in September, testing was required for all students and employees. In October, the college started randomly about 5% of students and employees weekly.
The college is currently in an intersession between the fall and spring quarters known as block term, which will end Friday. All classes during the session are being held online. The school held in-person classes in the fall, that they will resume that model when the winter quarter starts in January.