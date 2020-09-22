X

Semi crash causes back up on I-70 in Huber Heights; no injuries reported

A crash involving a semi and two cars early Tuesday morning resulted in delays on I-70 west in Huber Heights.
By Kristen Spicker

The right lane of I-70 west has reopened near the I-75 interchange in Huber Heights after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck was reported early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:35 a.m. after a semi and two vehicles crashed near the 34 mile marker, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

I-70 west traffic is still backed up in the area. Motorists should use caution or find an alternative route.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

