Semi crash causes back up on I-70 in Huber Heights; no injuries reported

The right lane of I-70 west has reopened near the I-75 interchange in Huber Heights after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck was reported early Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported around 3:35 a.m. after a semi and two vehicles crashed near the 34 mile marker, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.
MONTGOMERY CO. TRAFFIC ALERT: the left lane of I-70 WB is blocked near SR-202/Old— ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) September 22, 2020
Troy Pike due to a crash. Expect delays in the area. Check https://t.co/q57yd2ruGK for updates. pic.twitter.com/3YUWW6X57t
No injuries were reported.
I-70 west traffic is still backed up in the area. Motorists should use caution or find an alternative route.
We will continue to update this story as information is released.