Senior independent living apartments planned for Beavercreek location

A Beavercreek nursing home and retirement community wants to expand its property on Indian Ripple Road.
Trinity at Beavercreek bought 10 additional acres of land adjacent to their current property on Indian Ripple Road. Trinity at Beavercreek wants the land rezoned so that they can build out more housing for senior citizens. Now that they have acquired the additional 10 acres, the whole Trinity campus is 35 acres.
Trinity at Beavercreek is a senior retirement community with independent and assisted living options. There are acute care and memory care on the property as well as senior rehab. There are walking paths, indoor common and activity areas and a fitness center on the property.
There are currently 34 living units and 181 beds in assisted living.
The site is currently zoned for agricultural use, but the plan is to build an apartment-style building for more independent living space.
Russ Garber, an architect with M+A Architects in Columbus, said the plan is for the new independent living apartment building to have some food services and a fitness center inside.
There will be one and two bedroom apartments, Garber said at a city council meeting on Monday.
M+A Architects will be the architect for the project if it is ultimately approved. The rezoning ordinance will have a second reading at the city council meeting on Feb. 8. There is a 30-day period between when the ordinance is approved and when it becomes effective.
From there, Trinity at Beavercreek and the architects will submit a modification of the site plan, which includes a review of any changes of the site including grading/storm water detention changes, approval of architectural elevations for any new buildings or modifications to existing buildings, changes to any landscaping and changes to any lighting configurations, said Beavercreek Planning and Development Director Randy Burkett.
“This will be a continuation of what they already do in Beavercreek,” Garber said.
Trinity at Beavercreek expanded its footprint in town in 2017 with its current property on Indian Ripple Road. The project was about $18 million. The proposed expansion does not yet have a price tag.
United Church Homes, the company that manages Trinity at Beavercreek, also has senior housing communities in Fairborn and Dayton. The company also has affordable housing communities all over the country. United Church Homes is based in Marion, Ohio.