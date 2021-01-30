Senior independent living apartments planned for Beavercreek location

Russ Garber, an architect with M+A Architects in Columbus, said the plan is for the new independent living apartment building to have some food services and a fitness center inside.

There will be one and two bedroom apartments, Garber said at a city council meeting on Monday.

M+A Architects will be the architect for the project if it is ultimately approved. The rezoning ordinance will have a second reading at the city council meeting on Feb. 8. There is a 30-day period between when the ordinance is approved and when it becomes effective.

From there, Trinity at Beavercreek and the architects will submit a modification of the site plan, which includes a review of any changes of the site including grading/storm water detention changes, approval of architectural elevations for any new buildings or modifications to existing buildings, changes to any landscaping and changes to any lighting configurations, said Beavercreek Planning and Development Director Randy Burkett.

“This will be a continuation of what they already do in Beavercreek,” Garber said.

Trinity at Beavercreek expanded its footprint in town in 2017 with its current property on Indian Ripple Road. The project was about $18 million. The proposed expansion does not yet have a price tag.

United Church Homes, the company that manages Trinity at Beavercreek, also has senior housing communities in Fairborn and Dayton. The company also has affordable housing communities all over the country. United Church Homes is based in Marion, Ohio.