X

Shooting reported in Trotwood, at least one injured

At least one person was injured in a shooting reported on Morgan Avenue in Trotwood on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Police found a person who was injured on Derby Road. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER
At least one person was injured in a shooting reported on Morgan Avenue in Trotwood on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Police found a person who was injured on Derby Road. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Local News | 48 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

At least one person was injured after a shooting was reported in Trotwood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 100 block of Morgan Avenue in Trotwood at 3:01 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend was shot, according to police dispatchers.

ExploreCrews recover body of man missing after boat capsized near Tipp City Tuesday

Another caller reported hearing five gunshots around the same time.

Officers found a victim on Derby Road near Hackett Drive in Jefferson Twp. and taken to the hospital.

Further information on their injuries are not available at this time.

A person at the scene on Derby Road told the Dayton Daily News that their neighbor was shot. Officers were roping off the area with police tape.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.