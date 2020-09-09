Shooting reported in Trotwood, at least one injured

At least one person was injured after a shooting was reported in Trotwood Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 100 block of Morgan Avenue in Trotwood at 3:01 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend was shot, according to police dispatchers.
Another caller reported hearing five gunshots around the same time.
Officers found a victim on Derby Road near Hackett Drive in Jefferson Twp. and taken to the hospital.
Further information on their injuries are not available at this time.
A person at the scene on Derby Road told the Dayton Daily News that their neighbor was shot. Officers were roping off the area with police tape.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.