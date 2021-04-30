Silfex to host drive-thru job fairs in Springfield, Eaton

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lam Research, based out of California, and has the world’s largest custom silicon growing operation across both of its locations in Ohio.

Those at the drive-thru job fairs will be able to learn more about job opportunities at Silfex as well as how to apply, according to a news release from the company.

Silfex began hosting drive-thru job fairs last year as a socially distanced way to meet and attractcandidates. The idea came about as the company wanted to comply with safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Silfex had about 200 people working in Springfield as of late last year and there are plans to double the amount of people at the facility by 2022.