Solar panels helping New Lebanon schools save on energy costs

“When I’m talking to a superintendent, I’m telling them that this is zero capital expense. They don’t have to buy any inventory of panels, they don’t buy the racking and they don’t have to pay for the service on it. We own that,” said Greg Akers, director of business development at Solar Power & Light.

The district and SP&L found each other through mutual interest. Williams said he had been researching energy saving tactics practiced in other districts like solar panels and wind turbines. “I started to look around a little bit and about the same time is when I happen to receive a phone call from SP&L and just came together that way,” he said.

New Lebanon elementary and high schools had solar panels installed on their roofs to cut energy cost.

The solar powered project presents both environmental and financial benefits for the district.

“First and foremost in working with our students about conserving energy and having green energy sources, it was very much the right message to students and the community regardless of district savings. Now, that it was accompanied by savings for the district in terms of our utility bills, that was a significant added benefit,” Williams said.

“In addition to saving on utility bills, the project was completed at no charge to the district and created opportunities for students.”

Work on the project started in March 2018 and was completed in September.