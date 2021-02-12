Some Airmen will get longer overseas assignments

”During these moves, service members not only have to adjust to their new jobs, but also to a new culture and country, which takes time,” Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services, said in the Air Force announcement.

“A 24-month tour was not adequate for our new Airmen and Guardians to thrive, nor was it enough time to provide the continuity needed for the unit. The change was made to support the mission and to ensure our members receive a longer transitional period,” he added.”

Officials will inform affected members of the new 36-month tour length during initial assignment briefings.

This policy does not apply to retrainees, crossflows and prior service members who receive a commission, the Air Force also said.

The overseas tour lengths for accompanied service members remain the same, 36 or 48 months, depending on the tour type.