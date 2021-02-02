Some opposed to proposed Clayton apartment development

With Northmont Middle School and High School along West National Road, they fear that students’ safety could be at risk. In addition to school safety, the nearby Village of North Clayton mixed-use development is set to be completed soon and will add to the traffic, residents said. Area residents asked the commission to complete a traffic study prior to the approval of the rezoning application.

“Our law director told the Planning Commission that in her opinion, based on research of Ohio case law, that they were not able to make that requirement of the applicant,” he said. “To be able to consider traffic was something that had to come later in the process that it could not be considered for the rezoning application.”

Some residents said that they would like to see retailers and other businesses set up in that location. “The planned development three designation allows for mixed use which includes residential and businesses. Redwood’s intent at the time is to have six acres along West National Road be for commercial use,” Kuntz said.

Other residents concerns include the look of the apartments, attracting short term residents with short leasing options, and it isn’t appropriate for the proposed location.