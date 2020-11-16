Some Troy students' online classes extended through Thanksgiving

Troy City Schools will keep their older students in a remote learning model until after Thanksgiving, school officials announced Monday.
The district had previously hoped those modifications for students in grades 6-12 would only last through this Wednesday, as the schools cope with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
But a statement from district leaders Monday extended that model, blaming “increased positive COVID-19 tests and increased quarantines within the Troy City Schools transportation department over the weekend.”
Troy is among several school districts that have seen bus drivers forced into quarantine, leaving them without enough drivers to get students to and from school.
Through Tuesday, Nov. 24, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will continue to learn in person, although Concord Elementary students will start school 1 hour early and dismiss 1 hour early. Private school and career tech center students' busing plan also will stay the same through Thanksgiving.
Any student in grades 6-12 may pick up a week’s worth of free breakfasts and lunches on Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon at Troy High School or 11:30 a.m. to noon at Van Cleve.