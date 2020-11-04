Partial results: Troy voters rejecting school income tax increase so far

The results released just after 7:30 p.m. included 54% of all possible ballots from the 22,173 registered voters in the school district.

If approved, the tax increase would be used to fund daily school expenses, not new school buildings. In spring 2020, voters rejected a separate bond issue to build new schools in Troy.

The latest state data says the district spends $11,470 per student, about $200 below the median. Troy schools' most recent five-year forecast shows the district had 20% of a year’s expenses in the bank at the end of 2019-20.

Like all Ohio districts, Troy’s state funding was reduced 3.7% for both 2019-20 and 2020-21, and the district had increased technology and cleaning costs due to COVID-19. About $677,000 in federal CARES Act money offset a piece of those costs.

Piper said the levy, if passed, would just maintain existing staffing and programs, not add new features. The district has eliminated 15 positions via attrition, including 10 teachers, and all staff took a base pay freeze for 2020-21, with “step” raises still paid where applicable.

Piper said some cuts would be inevitable if the levy is rejected, but specifics are not yet clear. Potential cuts could include school staff, less busing, and creation of a pay-to-pay fee for sports and clubs, among other things.

“Bottom line, inflation raises the costs of all things over time. … That 14-year absence of new taxes and now facing state cuts, is why we have this ask,” Piper said. “We’ve created positions and programs to really support kids because that’s a need, but all of those things cost money.”

Troy’s social media outreach about the levy has drawn mixed community response, with some saying the schools need voters' financial support, and others saying the schools should cut back like many residents have had to do this year.