‘Spec’ project rising at Wilmington and Patterson in Dayton

“Whatever they want to put in there — retail, office,” he said. “It could be a little neighborhood business.”

Brownfield perhaps may be best known in Dayton for purchasing the then-dormant downtown Dayton Arcade from developer Tom Danis for $1 in 2004. Brownfield Charities put the Arcade up for auction as part of Montgomery county sheriff’s tax lien foreclosure sale in 2012.

Today, after three decades of failed or stalled efforts, a development team consisting of Cross Street Partners and its partners are putting the finishing touching on a huge renewal of the Arcade.

Staub said he owned the lot at Wilmington and Patterson for some 10 years. He has no other spec properties in Dayton.

“I bought it about 10 years ago. It was a gas station. ... It just didn’t work out,” he said. “I had the property. I had to do something with it. So I put the building on it.”