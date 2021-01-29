X

Three detonations planned at Wright-Patterson today

Airman 1st Class Jace Zook, and Tech. Sgt. Jesse Wibben, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, assess the bomb inside a car trunk during the Warfighter Challenge in May 2018 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
Airman 1st Class Jace Zook, and Tech. Sgt. Jesse Wibben, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron, assess the bomb inside a car trunk during the Warfighter Challenge in May 2018 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

Credit: Samuel King Jr.

Credit: Samuel King Jr.

Local News | 44 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau

An Air Force ordnance crew is planning a series of detonations on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base beginning Friday morning.

The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight unit will perform demolition training operations on the base from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, the base has said on social media.

ExploreGM declares intent to eliminate tailpipe emissions by 2035

Three detonations are planned at the EOD proficiency range on Area A of Wright-Patterson, the base said.

The range is used for training as well as for any emergency detonations of military munitions.

These events happen fairly regularly. In November, for example, the base warned then that its 788th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was scheduled to conduct detonations.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.