Three detonations planned at Wright-Patterson today

An Air Force ordnance crew is planning a series of detonations on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base beginning Friday morning.
The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight unit will perform demolition training operations on the base from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, the base has said on social media.
Three detonations are planned at the EOD proficiency range on Area A of Wright-Patterson, the base said.
The range is used for training as well as for any emergency detonations of military munitions.
These events happen fairly regularly. In November, for example, the base warned then that its 788th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was scheduled to conduct detonations.