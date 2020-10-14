Spring Valley asking voters for more funds to fix roads

Annually, the .25 mill levy will generate an additional $1,800 for the village.

If the existing 1 mill levy is renewed and the additional .25 levy is also approved by voters, the levies together will generate $8,800 a year for Spring Valley.

Both levies will be for five years.

In the 2015 election, the 1 mill road levy, which is up for renewal in November, passed by over 81%.

Brett Bonecutter, village administrator, said street funds are running low and the village determined this additional levy would help fund repairs. Without the levy, Bonecutter said the village will not be able to keep up with repairs to roads and storm water drains.

“Money for materials and everything is going up, but our fund is not," he said.

Bonecutter said the village recently did about $45,000 worth of blacktop patching and that put a “big dent” in the street fund.

The village currently has about $50,000 in the street fund, according to Village Clerk Tina Bonecutter. The village general fund is about $146,000.

Nada Colwell, a village council woman and an employee at Slim’s restaurant on Main Street, said the village “desperately” needs the additional street levy.

“You can only patch for so long,” Colwell said. “The roads will only get worse and we’re getting busier here (at the restaurant) and a store is opening soon next door, so we’ll have even more traffic. We just need it to maintain the streets."