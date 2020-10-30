Springboro bus driver drives home love for reading with students

Borgemenke said she culls reading selections from the books she read to her own children as well as Clearcreek Elementary Library, which she visits every week. Sometimes the 5- and 6-year old students bring their own books in for her to read.

Once Borgemenke parks the bus, she stands at the front of the vehicle to read aloud, often engaging with the kindergarten and first grade students and asking them questions about the particular book.

“It’s a great use of time, and I like the idea of getting to know my students more, and for my students to know their bus driver more," she said. “It’s been nicer this year because I do have a little more time with the kids.”

While the “Pete the Cat” books have been the students' favorites, so far, Borgenmenke said she is saving for colder weather her personal favorite, “Katy and the Big Snow.”

In addition to her duties as a bus driver, Borgemenke also serves as a FIRST LEGO League Robotics Coach for students at Clearcreek Elementary. FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children through fun, exciting hands-on learning.

Borgemenke, who recently was awarded the Clearcreek Elementary “Positive Panther Award,” said she’s been overwhelmed with the positive feedback she’s received from parents, both in person and on social media.

“Some of the parents thank me for what I’ve done,” she said. “Just engaging with the kids is so important to me.”