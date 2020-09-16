Springboro Junior High student tests positive for coronavirus

Parents and guardians of students at Springboro Junior High School were notified Tuesday that a student there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Last week, two students at the high school and one at Clearcreek Elementary School tested positive.
Also last week, the district added safeguards. Athletic teams are to conduct fewer contact drills in practice, and varsity and junior varsity teams practice separately or further apart. Temperature and symptom checks for all players/coaches are done before practices and games.