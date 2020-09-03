Springboro man sentenced for indecency in Dorothy Lane Market parking lot

Stephen Hecker Jr. of Springboro pleaded guilty to public indecency Thursday and was fined $500 and order to serve three days in jail,
Hecker, now 44, was accused of a performing sex act on himself in a car outside the Dorothy Lane supermarket in Springboro, an act witnessed by a 13-year-old girl waiting for her mom to pick up her birthday cake.
Hecker was arrested on March 26 after the girl told her mother what had happened while she was in the store and shared with police a photograph of his license plate, according to police.
On Thursday, Warren County Judge Gary Loxley suspended 84 days of a 90-day sentence, with credit for one day served.
Hecker was also placed on probation for one year and required to complete a mental health assessment and sex offender class.
The jail time is to be scheduled with the probation department.
Loxley dismissed a disseminating harmful materials to juveniles charge.
Hecker’s lawyer declined comment.