Springboro schools change quarantine policy

Springboro schools changed its quarantine policy Tuesday to follow alterations made by the Ohio Department of Health and the Warren County Combined Health District.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Larry Hook notified parents of the change reducing by four days the quarantine time period for persons exposed to COVID-19.
Heath officials have reduced the recommended quarantine period from 14 to 10 days “from last known contact or seven days if the individual has a negative PCR (molecular) test result.”
“This is based on local circumstances and available resources. In both of these updated options, the individual would have to be symptom-free, before returning from quarantine,” Hook added.
Springboro Schools announced the switch Tuesday.
“Any individual who receives a notification of exposure letter from Springboro Schools from this point forward, will see these updated options reflected. Any individual who was issued a notification of exposure letter prior to Tuesday, Dec. 8, will follow the quarantine instructions stated in that particular letter,” Hook said in the message to parents and guardians.
Health and school officials “still recommend a quarantine period of 14 days, as this is the optimal duration to minimize risk of disease transmission. However, based on an individual’s situation, the following options to shorten quarantine are acceptable,” Hook added.
Reduced Duration 1: Stay at home for at least 10 days after last exposure
Reduced Duration 2: Negative PCR (molecular) test result for COVID-19 from a sample collected on day five or later after last exposure and stay at home for at least seven days after last exposure.
“In both cases, additional criteria (e.g., continued symptom monitoring and masking through day 14 must be met,” Hook said, referring to the state recommended options for quarantine follow a possible COVID-19 exposure.