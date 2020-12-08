Springboro schools change quarantine policy

“Any individual who receives a notification of exposure letter from Springboro Schools from this point forward, will see these updated options reflected. Any individual who was issued a notification of exposure letter prior to Tuesday, Dec. 8, will follow the quarantine instructions stated in that particular letter,” Hook said in the message to parents and guardians.

Health and school officials “still recommend a quarantine period of 14 days, as this is the optimal duration to minimize risk of disease transmission. However, based on an individual’s situation, the following options to shorten quarantine are acceptable,” Hook added.

Reduced Duration 1: Stay at home for at least 10 days after last exposure

Reduced Duration 2: Negative PCR (molecular) test result for COVID-19 from a sample collected on day five or later after last exposure and stay at home for at least seven days after last exposure.

“In both cases, additional criteria (e.g., continued symptom monitoring and masking through day 14 must be met,” Hook said, referring to the state recommended options for quarantine follow a possible COVID-19 exposure.