Springfield company lands ‘first ever’ partnership with Israeli firm

This week, regional advocates are planning an event to explore and encourage the growth of Dayton-area businesses in foreign military sales.

The Foreign Military Financing Program will be hosted by Montgomery County, the Dayton Development Coalition and the Dayton Region Israel Trade Alliance (DRITA). In previous years, the Israeli Ministry of Defense has overseen more than $2 billion in purchases from U.S. companies, with Dayton region businesses securing millions in contracts, according to event organizers.