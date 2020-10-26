Springfield company lands ‘first ever’ partnership with Israeli firm

A Montgomery County group dedicated to strengthening trade between Dayton and Israel is preparing to announce that Springfield manufacturer Tool Tech LLC has “secured a partnership” with Israeli defense manufacturer Ashot Ashkelon Industries, making it the first Miami Valley company to be awarded a contract with the Israeli defense company.
The Springfield company designs, builds and repairs metal stamping dies, tools, fixtures and machines.
Ashot is a subsidiary of Israel Military Industries Ltd and describes itself as a supplier of “technologically advanced systems and components for the international aerospace, defense, automotive and other industries.”
This week, regional advocates are planning an event to explore and encourage the growth of Dayton-area businesses in foreign military sales.
The Foreign Military Financing Program will be hosted by Montgomery County, the Dayton Development Coalition and the Dayton Region Israel Trade Alliance (DRITA). In previous years, the Israeli Ministry of Defense has overseen more than $2 billion in purchases from U.S. companies, with Dayton region businesses securing millions in contracts, according to event organizers.
DRITA will host the program’s annual information seminar via Zoom 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
To register for the free program, email Gwen Eberly at eberlyg@mcohio.org.