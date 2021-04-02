Springfield man jailed after vehicular manslaughter conviction in 3-year-old’s death

The impact caused the Yukon to overturn and eject its driver, Kimberly N. Burns, and her son, 3-year-old Khy’Ree A. Beard, both of Springfield, according to Springfield police and court documents.

Burns was taken to Springfield Medical Center and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries but she has since recovered. Her son was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was blunt force injury to the head, according to the autopsy report.