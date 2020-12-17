Springfield woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-70

A Springfield woman died in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 after her vehicle went off the road and she was partially ejected, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Lanesha Banta, 28, was traveling west on I-70 near Enon Road around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday when the 2007 GMC Yukon she was driving went off the side of the road and into a wooded area.
Banta died at the scene, according to OSHP.
She was not wearing a seat belt.
A semi truck was also hit during the incident and sustained minor damage. The driver and passenger inside were not injured.
Troopers are working to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Mad River Twp. EMS and Maine’s Towing and Recovery also responded and assisted with the investigation.
The crash is Clark County’s 24th fatal this year, according to OSHP. Thirteen of those victims were not wearing a seat belt.
In the last two days, five people have died in four crashes in the Miami Valley, including accidents in Preble, Darke and Shelby counties.