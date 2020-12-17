Springfield woman killed in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Troopers are working to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Mad River Twp. EMS and Maine’s Towing and Recovery also responded and assisted with the investigation.

The crash is Clark County’s 24th fatal this year, according to OSHP. Thirteen of those victims were not wearing a seat belt.

In the last two days, five people have died in four crashes in the Miami Valley, including accidents in Preble, Darke and Shelby counties.