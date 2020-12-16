Double fatal crash near Miami-Shelby County line under investigation

The driver of the semi truck, Paul Selzer, 61, of Kingston, Tennessee, was not injured

OSHP’s Crash Reconstruction Unity and Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit was assisting in the investigation.

The Sidney Fire Department, Mantor Towing Wrecker’s Towing and Elmer’s Towing responded to the crash.

At least four people were killed in crashes in the Miami Valley region in the last 24 hours.

A Kansas man died following a crash involving three semi trucks on I-70 in Preble County around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Zachary T. Ryback, 24, of Colony, Kansas, crashed into a semi in front of him, causing it to git another semi truck.

Ryback’s passenger, Paige M. Taylor, 22, of Indianapolis, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were reportedly wearing their seat belts during the crash.

That evening, 19-year-old Brooke Groves was killed in a two-vehicle crash on alternate state Route 49 in Darke County.

Groves was a passenger in an SUV that went into the path of a truck and was hit. Both vehicles went off the side of the road, with the SUV also hitting a residence.

CareFlight transported the driver of the SUV, Breanne Groves, 20, of Brookville, to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She is in stable condition.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

We will update this story as more details are released.