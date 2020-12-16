Double fatal crash near Miami-Shelby County line under investigation

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash that took place Wednesday morning on I-75 south near the Miami-Shelby County line.
Around 4:43 a.m., Jesus Gonzales, 42, of Sidney was driving a 2002 GMC Sonoma on the highway near Kirkwood Road when he lost control and was hit by a semi-truck. The semi then collided with a 2014 Dodge Avenger.
All three vehicles went off the left side of the road and stopped in the median.
Gonzales and his passenger, Jesus Godinez, 18, of Sidney, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSHP.
The driver of the Dodge, 45-year-old Jasmine Delafuente of Sidney, was taken to Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi truck, Paul Selzer, 61, of Kingston, Tennessee, was not injured
OSHP’s Crash Reconstruction Unity and Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit was assisting in the investigation.
The Sidney Fire Department, Mantor Towing Wrecker’s Towing and Elmer’s Towing responded to the crash.
At least four people were killed in crashes in the Miami Valley region in the last 24 hours.
A Kansas man died following a crash involving three semi trucks on I-70 in Preble County around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Zachary T. Ryback, 24, of Colony, Kansas, crashed into a semi in front of him, causing it to git another semi truck.
Ryback’s passenger, Paige M. Taylor, 22, of Indianapolis, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were reportedly wearing their seat belts during the crash.
That evening, 19-year-old Brooke Groves was killed in a two-vehicle crash on alternate state Route 49 in Darke County.
Groves was a passenger in an SUV that went into the path of a truck and was hit. Both vehicles went off the side of the road, with the SUV also hitting a residence.
CareFlight transported the driver of the SUV, Breanne Groves, 20, of Brookville, to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She is in stable condition.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
We will update this story as more details are released.