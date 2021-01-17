Protests at Ohio Statehouse today as State Patrol, National Guard stage

The event also brought out local and national media; a bald man in jean shorts and a t-shirt that said The Dancing Trucker; a man carrying a “Sore Losers Go Home” sign; and a smattering of other counter-protesters.

A group of protestors outside the Ohio Statehouse on Sunday.

Ohio patrol and guardsmen staged at Statehouse

Dozens of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Ohio National Guard members are staged inside and outside the Ohio Statehouse today, bracing for the potential of armed protesters.

Troopers inside have duffel bags of gear and riot shields at the ready. Guard airmen and soldiers and equipment are stationed around the building. Fencing linked by zip ties and portable lights have been brought in and windows on the first floor are boarded.

As of about noon, our photographer saw protestors, some of them armed, walking near the state building.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the Statehouse and state-operated buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed to workers and the public through Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Protestors gather outside Ohio Statehouse

The Ohio Statehouse, which was constructed between 1839 and 1861, sits on a 10 acre parcel. The state patrol is responsible for protecting the Statehouse and its grounds; the Columbus Police Department is responsible for the sidewalks and streets surrounding it.

Over the spring and summer, the Statehouse was the site of protests against public health orders and against racial injustice.

Demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive, causing $150,000 in damages to the Statehouse windows and grounds. Some of those protests turned destructive later in the evenings.