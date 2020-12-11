Stebbins High goes all-virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Mad River Schools announced Thursday that due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at Stebbins High School, the school will begin remote learning from Dec. 11 until Jan. 15.
All other buildings will continue to be in session per their district in-person hybrid schedule.
According to a letter sent from Chad Wyen, Mad River Local superintendent, the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases has been specific to the high school but has included both students and staff.
Many staff and students have been quarantined, he said. That has resulted in staffing issues at the high school and many students struggling academically.
“At this point, for Stebbins only, the best way to continue to meet the needs of students in the most effective and safe way is to go remote for a short time,” he wrote.
Students on the hybrid schedule will return to in-person learning Tuesday, January 19. The school will send additional details to Stebbins families about the emergency hybrid remote learning plan later on Thursday.
Current remote students will continue their learning plan as is.
Students can pick up five meals beginning on Friday at Stebbings High School from 11 a.m. to noon. To be added to the list, email 2gomeals@madriverschools.org with your student’s name or call 937-259-6601.
For tech support during emergency hybrid remote learning for Stebbins students, please contact: RemoteTechHelp@madriverschools.org or call (937) 259-6632