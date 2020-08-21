Study: Technology used by local business vastly reduces coronavirus within hours

CENTERVILLE – Technology used by a local air and surface purification company has been proven to vastly reduce COVID-19 within a few hours.
The proprietary ionized hydrogen peroxide technology used by Extreme Microbial Technologies of Centerville inactivates 73.33% SARS-CoV-2 on stainless steel surfaces within 15 minutes of exposure to the technology, according to Puradigm LLC, which developed the technology.
Credit: Wes McKeever
Researchers at the University of Florida found that the air and surface purification process 93.3% effective after an hour, 97.7% after four hours and made SARS-CoV-2 undetectable after 24 hours, according to Puradigm, a San Diego-based company.
“This is critical validation for so many industries that are scrambling for meaningful answers to keep people safe,” EMT Chief Executive Officer Randall Mount said in a statement provided to the Dayton Daily News.
“Having empirical data that shows the effectiveness against COVID-19 is important benchmark for organizations like school districts, retail businesses, manufacturing facilities and others faced with important decisions right now,” Mount added.
About 160 clients of EMT are using the technology, a 400% increase since March 1, the Centerville company said.
Among them: Graeter’s Ice Cream, the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, James Free Jewelers, Lucky’s Taproom, the Mason Community Center and Skyline Chili.
Using ambient air, the technology creates non-thermal plasma that reduces pathogens safely while people are in the room, according to Puradigm.