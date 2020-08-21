Study: Technology used by local business vastly reduces coronavirus within hours

“Having empirical data that shows the effectiveness against COVID-19 is important benchmark for organizations like school districts, retail businesses, manufacturing facilities and others faced with important decisions right now,” Mount added.

About 160 clients of EMT are using the technology, a 400% increase since March 1, the Centerville company said.

Among them: Graeter’s Ice Cream, the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, James Free Jewelers, Lucky’s Taproom, the Mason Community Center and Skyline Chili.

Using ambient air, the technology creates non-thermal plasma that reduces pathogens safely while people are in the room, according to Puradigm.