Study: Technology used by local business vastly reduces coronavirus within hours

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – Technology used by a local air and surface purification company has been proven to vastly reduce COVID-19 within a few hours.

The proprietary ionized hydrogen peroxide technology used by Extreme Microbial Technologies of Centerville inactivates 73.33% SARS-CoV-2 on stainless steel surfaces within 15 minutes of exposure to the technology, according to Puradigm LLC, which developed the technology.

Researchers at the University of Florida found that the air and surface purification process 93.3% effective after an hour, 97.7% after four hours and made SARS-CoV-2 undetectable after 24 hours, according to Puradigm, a San Diego-based company.

“This is critical validation for so many industries that are scrambling for meaningful answers to keep people safe,” EMT Chief Executive Officer Randall Mount said in a statement provided to the Dayton Daily News.

“Having empirical data that shows the effectiveness against COVID-19 is important benchmark for organizations like school districts, retail businesses, manufacturing facilities and others faced with important decisions right now,” Mount added.

About 160 clients of EMT are using the technology, a 400% increase since March 1, the Centerville company said.

Among them: Graeter’s Ice Cream, the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, James Free Jewelers, Lucky’s Taproom, the Mason Community Center and Skyline Chili.

Using ambient air, the technology creates non-thermal plasma that reduces pathogens safely while people are in the room, according to Puradigm.

