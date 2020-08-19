Oakwood schools using about 150 air purifiers to fight coronavirus in return to classes

OAKWOOD – Students and staff in Oakwood schools will be getting air purifiers in each classroom to help battle the coronavirus.
About 150 commercial-grade, portable units have been ordered, officials said, in anticipation of students resuming classes Aug. 24 for the first time since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools in March due to COVID-19.
The district says research indicates the air sanitizers help battle the virus and recent studies show a school’s physical environment plays an important role in academic performance, staff productivity and retention, and overall attendance.
The air purifiers are funded through a grant totaling about $50,000, according to the Oakwood Schools Foundation, which is providing the units.
Oakwood is offering options for both in-person and online classes developed and delivered by SchoolsPLP, according to its website. Students receiving face-to-face instruction on half-day morning and afternoon schedules, according to the district.
Purifiers are expected to arrive in the next several weeks and units will be placed in classrooms as soon as they come in, district officials said.