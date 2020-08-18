BREAKING NEWS: Oakwood parents urge school board to begin classes remotely in ‘risky time'

OAKWOOD – Some parents of students tonight urged the Oakwood City School District’s board of education to reconsider starting the school year with face-to-face instruction.
The school district is set to resume classes Aug. 24 for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools due to the coronavirus.
Oakwood is offering options for both in-person and online classes developed and delivered by SchoolsPLP, according to its website.
A handful of parents said Oakwood’s decision comes at a time when Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has recommended schools begin the year remotely.
One parent called the face-to-face option “physically dangerous for our children” while another used milder language.
“The last five months have been a challenge for pretty much everyone I know on one front or another,” said Heather Tuttle, who has an Oakwood High School student. “It’s a risky time and we all have to rely on each other to be safe and follow public health guidelines.”
Tuttle said data for the COVID-19 case rate for Aug. 14 in the 45419 ZIP code was 443.8 per 100,000, “well above the CDC’s recommendation for return to school.”
Parents pointed to decisions by neighboring school districts like Dayton and Kettering opting to begin the year with all remote learning.
Earlier this month, a letter written by Oakwood Teachers Association President Jay Lane expressed concern for student and staff safety as in-person classes resume.
“I believe all of us are experiencing some degree of anxiety or fear, some more significant than others,” according to Lane’s letter on the district’s website. “So, we are wrestling with what the right thing to do is like everyone else.
“We are experiencing a conflict of emotions because we know that opening the buildings and teaching our students face-to-face is better than online instruction, it provides a better structure for student learning, and it provides better support for students’ mental and emotional health,” the letter states.